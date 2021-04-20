San Gimignano 53037 San Gimignano, Province of Siena, Italy

Tuscan Water Towers Just outside the beautiful medieval Tuscan hill town of San Gimignano, my favorite in all of Tuscany, we came across these colorful water towers on an abandoned farm next to the road. Of course I had to stop for a photo. The bright red, yellow, and orange towers were not only eye-catching and rustically beautiful but also gave us a sense of what life used to be like on a rural Italian farm.



San Gimignano, perched regally atop a rolling Tuscan hill, is primarily known for its medieval architecture and tall towers, 14 of which you can see from miles away. It's also famous for its delicious white wine Vernaccia di San Gimignano, produced from Vernaccia grapes grown in the region.



If you're lucky enough to find yourself in amazing Tuscany, make sure the picture-perfect San Gimignano is on your itinerary - an unforgettable place to while away an afternoon.