San Galgano 53012 Chiusdino, Province of Siena, Italy

Medieval Ruins in Tuscany A short drive from the charming wine-lovers town of Montalcino is the beautiful ruins of San Galgano. Once an abbey from the 12th century, the structure stands in ruin today. The church is well-preserved enough to get a sense of the Gothic architecture, but leaves enough to the imagination to create the story of life during those times.