Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

EatWith Dinners with Locals

300 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Website
| +1 415-861-5555
Community Meals in the Homes of Locals San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Thur 5pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Community Meals in the Homes of Locals

The food ingredients for the "Dinner in Three Acts" at Rebecca's EatWith hosted dinner were Lebanese-inspired and divine. Sumac, zatar, faro, tahini, and pomegranate infused a three course meal of celery soup, arugula salad, faro and butternut squash, and a sauteed anjou pear. The meal was delicious.

However, it was the mingling of people around a long wooden table, choreographed with ice-breakers, that was the magical recipe for an exceptionally fun evening. The group of 10 came together as strangers and over the course of the meal (with a little wine involved) celebrated every course with toasts and broke out into an impromptu congo line before dessert.

I'm not saying that your EatWith experience will result in a dance party, but go into the home of beautiful strangers, sit around a table, have a delicious meal and see what happens. The setting is right for exciting serendipity.

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points