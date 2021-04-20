EatWith Dinners with Locals
300 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-861-5555
Sun - Thur 5pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm
Community Meals in the Homes of LocalsThe food ingredients for the "Dinner in Three Acts" at Rebecca's EatWith hosted dinner were Lebanese-inspired and divine. Sumac, zatar, faro, tahini, and pomegranate infused a three course meal of celery soup, arugula salad, faro and butternut squash, and a sauteed anjou pear. The meal was delicious.
However, it was the mingling of people around a long wooden table, choreographed with ice-breakers, that was the magical recipe for an exceptionally fun evening. The group of 10 came together as strangers and over the course of the meal (with a little wine involved) celebrated every course with toasts and broke out into an impromptu congo line before dessert.
I'm not saying that your EatWith experience will result in a dance party, but go into the home of beautiful strangers, sit around a table, have a delicious meal and see what happens. The setting is right for exciting serendipity.