San Francisco Free Walking Tours
San Francisco, CA, USA
Explore San Francisco with City Guides Walking ToursWant to explore San Francisco on your own two feet and learn about its history, culture, and neighborhoods while you’re at it? Sign up for one of San Francisco City Guides’ free walking tours.
Founded in 1978, City Guides is a non-profit organization running volunteer-led tours of the city that focus on history and architecture. From the Castro to the Ferry Building and Alfred Hitchcock to the Painted Ladies, there is a tour exploring a place and a subject for everyone—about 30 different tours are offered every month, and City Guides operates year-round, rain or shine.
Tours last for one-and-a-half to two hours each; group tours are also available for a small fee per person. Check the City Guides online schedule to find the right one for you.