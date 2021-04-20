Cozymeal Cooking and Eating with Chefs

Where are you going?
Co-founders Arnie and Samad created Cozymeals after hosting many dinners for friends at their own homes. They realized that the food they cooked was better, the conversation livelier, and the price more affordable than many San Francisco restaurants. They felt that others would want to come together for meals this way and thus created Cozymeals.

I was a Cozymeals dinner guest and recently had dinner with co-founder Arnie and his girlfriend Kristy. Arnie cooked two types of delicious currywurst from this native Germany and his grandmother's potato salad recipe. The couple had hosted many guests over the past few months - from younger guys to grandmothers - each wanting meet new people and have a home-cooked gourmet meal.

I've been to many restaurants in San Francisco with "community tables." These long spreads usually meant eating between bumping elbows and harnessing space. At this Cozymeals, with these new friends, I realized I had found a true community table. If you're traveling to San Francisco, I recommend finding a Cozymeals to join to meet local San Franciscans.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

