Casey's PIzza
1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
| +1 415-814-2482
Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm
Casey's Pizza: Old Pies ReinventedCasey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic ingredients to make his pies the best of both worlds.
The pizza takes a little longer to make than most food trucks, but it is always worth it! Why sit inside a pizza parlor when you can experience a really good pie on the streets of San Francisco—just like they do it in New York!