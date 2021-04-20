Where are you going?
Casey's PIzza

1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA
Website
| +1 415-814-2482
Casey's Pizza: Old Pies Reinvented San Francisco California United States

Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

Casey's Pizza serves New York-style, locally-sourced, and mostly organic pizzas from a truck. The owner, a East Coaster, spent a lot of time trying to replicate the pizza of his youth and has added the West Coast mandates of local and organic ingredients to make his pies the best of both worlds.

The pizza takes a little longer to make than most food trucks, but it is always worth it! Why sit inside a pizza parlor when you can experience a really good pie on the streets of San Francisco—just like they do it in New York!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

