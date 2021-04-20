Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chairman Food Truck

San Francisco, CA, USA
Website
The Chairman Food Truck: Baos to die for! San Francisco California United States

The Chairman Food Truck: Baos to die for!

Consistently rated one of the best food trucks in San Francisco, The Chairman is a culinary delight! They have a small menu of steamed and baked buns with exotic fillings (including a great vegetarian offering), but everything is unique, well-prepared, and fresh.

There is always a line but worth the wait. You can find them in a different spot every day, so if you are visiting San Francisco plan a trip around checking these guys out!

(In photo: pork belly with daikon and shiso dumpling.)
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30