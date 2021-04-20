Chairman Food Truck
San Francisco, CA, USA
The Chairman Food Truck: Baos to die for!Consistently rated one of the best food trucks in San Francisco, The Chairman is a culinary delight! They have a small menu of steamed and baked buns with exotic fillings (including a great vegetarian offering), but everything is unique, well-prepared, and fresh.
There is always a line but worth the wait. You can find them in a different spot every day, so if you are visiting San Francisco plan a trip around checking these guys out!
(In photo: pork belly with daikon and shiso dumpling.)