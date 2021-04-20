San Francisco Embarcadero

Rocket Station on San Francisco's Embarcadero

The Earth local of the Ray-gun Gothic Rocket is on schedule, which is more than can be said for the Municipal Railway that has no discernible schedule at all. In a city which's cable cars take you halfway to the stars, the Ray-gun Gothic Rocket streams your imagination on full bore Flash Gordon, Buck Rodgers, trip to the Valleys of the Moon and the Rings of Saturn. Watch out for the minions of Ming the Merciless.