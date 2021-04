San Francisco City Guides

Even if you live here, exploring San Francisco 's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and architectural walking tours to a combination of tried-and-true and off-the-beaten-path locales. Interested in Alfred Hitchcock's San Francisco? There's a tour for that. Art deco in the marina? Glass in architecture? Chinatown's temples and tongs? City Guides has you covered. The online schedule is chockablock with fun and informative tours. No need to make a reservation. Just turn up on time at the place designated online. Tours last one- to one-and-a-half hours. City Guides is sponsored by the San Francisco Public Library and is a San Francisco Parks Alliance partner. Though tours are free, donations are appreciated.