Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Francisco City Guides

San Francisco, CA, USA
Website
San Francisco City Guides San Francisco California United States
See San Francisco with a Local San Francisco California United States
Free Walking Tours of San Francisco San Francisco California United States
San Francisco City Guides San Francisco California United States
See San Francisco with a Local San Francisco California United States
Free Walking Tours of San Francisco San Francisco California United States

San Francisco City Guides

Even if you live here, exploring San Francisco's eclectic neighborhoods makes a fun day out, and with City Guides, it's also free. Founded in 1978, the nonprofit organization has more than 200 trained volunteers who lead history and architectural walking tours to a combination of tried-and-true and off-the-beaten-path locales. Interested in Alfred Hitchcock's San Francisco? There's a tour for that. Art deco in the marina? Glass in architecture? Chinatown's temples and tongs? City Guides has you covered. The online schedule is chockablock with fun and informative tours. No need to make a reservation. Just turn up on time at the place designated online. Tours last one- to one-and-a-half hours. City Guides is sponsored by the San Francisco Public Library and is a San Francisco Parks Alliance partner. Though tours are free, donations are appreciated.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lara Takenaga
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

See San Francisco with a Local

San Francisco is a top city to explore on foot. But doing so on your own can mean missing out on the rich history and lore it's famous for. That’s where San Francisco City Guides comes in. This nonprofit organizes a variety of free daily walking tours led by local volunteers. Each centers on a neighborhood or a theme, such as “Alfred Hitchcock’s San Francisco” or “Ghost Walk at City Hall.” Guides recount stories, relay historical facts, and point out architectural details to bring the city’s diverse districts to life. Some tours are offered year-round and others are seasonal, so check the group’s website for availability. Reservations aren’t required; just show up at the time and place shown on the schedule.
Clare Olivares
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Free Walking Tours of San Francisco

If you're in San Francisco for just a day, a week, or even a lifetime, check out San Francisco City Guides walking tours.

Tours cover the rich history and architecture of neighborhoods all over the city. There's even a Hitchcock tour for movie buffs! Fun and family-friendly tours are free (although they happily accept donations) and are led by local volunteers who research and develop the tours.

This is a great way to explore hidden parts of the city and learn all the local lore. Participants meet at a designated spot—check the schedule online. Tours take place all year long, rain or shine. So tie on those walking shoes and learn more about this great city!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points