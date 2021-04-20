Where are you going?
San Francisco Art Institute

800 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
+1 415-771-7020
Dreams With Diego San Francisco California United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5:30pm

Dreams With Diego

Be surprised by the beauty of Diego Rivera's murals up close, at the San Francisco Art Institute on Chestnut Street. This private art school was founded by Ansel Adam's and the work by Rivera can be found in the wall of the 'main gallery' once you've entered the school and quickly asked permission to view it.

The mural is called "The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City,"and is an absolute treasure for any Rivera fan.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

