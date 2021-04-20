San Francisco Art Institute
800 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
+1 415-771-7020
More info
Mon - Fri 9am - 5:30pm
Dreams With DiegoBe surprised by the beauty of Diego Rivera's murals up close, at the San Francisco Art Institute on Chestnut Street. This private art school was founded by Ansel Adam's and the work by Rivera can be found in the wall of the 'main gallery' once you've entered the school and quickly asked permission to view it.
The mural is called "The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City,"and is an absolute treasure for any Rivera fan.