San Francesco

Corso il Rossellino, 26, 53026 Pienza SI, Italy
+39 0578 71951
Tuscan Church Pienza Italy

Tuscan Church

During our May trip through beautiful Tuscany, my husband and I especially enjoyed a visit to the charming hill town of Pienza. Surrounded by the Val d'Orcia, which most people think of when they picture Tuscany - rolling hills, stately cypresses, rustic estates - Pienza is best known as the home of Italy's most delicious pecorino cheeses.

One of the best things about Pienza, other than its sumptuous food and wine, is the town's centuries-old cathedral, or duomo. The duomo stands in the center of Pienza's main piazza; its facade is decorated in one of the earliest examples of the Renaissance style. Inside the duomo, the decor was unlike most others we saw in Tuscany, opting for a simpler, more subdued aesthetic rather than the gilded, heavily-ornamented decor of a lot of other Tuscan cathedrals. When in Pienza, make sure to stop by its beautiful cathedral.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

