San Diego in Photos
San Diego, CA, USA
Beautiful sunsetsI've lived many places in the states and some parts around the world and never seen so many beautiful sunsets as we have here in San Diego.
You can go to any beach, hang out on a front porch, sit at a restaurant, go to a park, anywhere you can see the sky and watch the sun set you are bound to see a light show.
Miles of beautiful beaches
If there's one thing San Diego is known for, it's the beautiful beaches. We have sandy beaches, rocky cliffs and long piers. Each beach has its own character and flair. Check out the Torrey Pines beach for dramatic cliffs and great hiking. The cliffs can be dangerous so don't get too close to the base of them.
Mission Beach, pictured here spans over a mile with wide beachfront and soft sand. At the north end is the Pacific Beach community. You can swim in the ocean or meander along the boardwalk to check out the interesting architectural gems, have a drink at the Wave Pool or ride a wooden roller coaster at Belmont Park.
La Jolla shores consists of a grouping of smaller beaches- Scripps Oceanography Institute at one end and the other is a large underwater park and La Jolla Cove where you can snorkel, kayak or swim with leopard sharks, girabaldi, the state fish, or seals.
Ocean Beach is a funky little neighborhood that gives off a unique beach town vibe. There's a long pier that's great for watching sunsets and a large section is set aside as dog beach where you can take your pooch for playtime in the ocean.
The Silver Strand state beach is located between San Diego and Coronado Island and has beaches on both the Pacific and the San Diego bay. These beaches are a hidden gem- beautiful white sands minus the massive crowds that you find on some of the other beaches. What I find interesting are the huge wild rabbits hopping about!
Street Art
If you keep your eye out, you will find beautiful artwork all over the city. From murals on the walls of buildings to the painted electrical boxes around town- there is wonderful art to be seen if you know where to look! I love driving or walking around the city in a new area and being surprised by artwork on the side of a building.
This mural can be found in the North Park neighborhood near Burlingame.
Chicano Park is one place to view murals- http://www.chicanoparksandiego.com/murals/
Murals in Ocean Beach- http://www.oceanbeachsandiego.com/photos-ob-community-murals
Here's a list of various murals you can find around the city- http://murallocator.org/tag/san-diego/
Murals of La Jolla- http://www.muralsoflajolla.com/
Believe me, there's plenty more!
This mural can be found in the North Park neighborhood near Burlingame.
Take a drive down U.S. 101
In this image, you can see Highway 101 as it runs along the ocean. The path through the estuary is the train tracks for the Pacific Surfliner.
We like to go straight up the 5 to Carlsbad and then meander down along the coastline. Stop anywhere for a bite to eat. If you see a pretty piece of coastline, just pull over and hop out.
There are a lot of great restaurants in Encinitas, and Solana Beach has some cute boutiques for shopping!
The drive down Hwy 101 is a great way to spend a beautiful winter day in San Diego!
Taco Tour through San Diego
Get to know the city that made fish tacos famous. Start with the San Diego classic, Cuatros Milpas located in Barrio Logan, but be prepared to wait in line, this venue is only open a few hours a day and is known to have lines that run the block.
Next head two blocks away to La Fachada where the carnitas tacos will make you think you're in Baja. Make sure to order one of the fruit drinks and take a seat at one of the plastic tables on the patio for people watching.
Next up head to Tacos El Gordo in Chula Vista. Yes, it's a chain of sorts, but it's a must on the San Diego and Mexico taco scenes. The tacos are made fresh and served with an avocado cream sauce.
South Beach Bar & Grille in Ocean Beach is the next stop. Famous for fish tacos and craft beer, it is a quintessential San Diego experience and you'll leave full and happy.
If you still haven't had enough, other options to consider adding to the taco tour include , Mama Testa’s (the location wherein Bobby Flay lost a fish taco throw down) located in the Hillcrest neighborhood, and Lucha Libre located in lower Mission Hills area.
