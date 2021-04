San Diego in Photos

If there's one thing San Diego is known for, it's the beautiful beaches. We have sandy beaches, rocky cliffs and long piers. Each beach has its own character and flair. Check out the Torrey Pines beach for dramatic cliffs and great hiking. The cliffs can be dangerous so don't get too close to the base of them.Mission Beach, pictured here spans over a mile with wide beachfront and soft sand. At the north end is the Pacific Beach community. You can swim in the ocean or meander along the boardwalk to check out the interesting architectural gems, have a drink at the Wave Pool or ride a wooden roller coaster at Belmont Park.La Jolla shores consists of a grouping of smaller beaches- Scripps Oceanography Institute at one end and the other is a large underwater park and La Jolla Cove where you can snorkel, kayak or swim with leopard sharks, girabaldi, the state fish, or seals.Ocean Beach is a funky little neighborhood that gives off a unique beach town vibe. There's a long pier that's great for watching sunsets and a large section is set aside as dog beach where you can take your pooch for playtime in the ocean.The Silver Strand state beach is located between San Diego and Coronado Island and has beaches on both the Pacific and the San Diego bay. These beaches are a hidden gem- beautiful white sands minus the massive crowds that you find on some of the other beaches. What I find interesting are the huge wild rabbits hopping about!