San Diego in Photos

Street Art

If you keep your eye out, you will find beautiful artwork all over the city. From murals on the walls of buildings to the painted electrical boxes around town- there is wonderful art to be seen if you know where to look! I love driving or walking around the city in a new area and being surprised by artwork on the side of a building.



This mural can be found in the North Park neighborhood near Burlingame.



Chicano Park is one place to view murals- http://www.chicanoparksandiego.com/murals/



Murals in Ocean Beach- http://www.oceanbeachsandiego.com/photos-ob-community-murals



Here's a list of various murals you can find around the city- http://murallocator.org/tag/san-diego/



Murals of La Jolla- http://www.muralsoflajolla.com/



Believe me, there's plenty more!