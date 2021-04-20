San Diego
Summertime Food & Drink Festivals in San DiegoLocal San Diegans love their food and drink! And what better way to celebrate than at a food festival! Summertime is the prime season for outdoor festivals, and food is no exception. There are dozens of festivals going on during the summer months, but here are the ones you shouldn't miss:
The annual Gator by the Bay is a fun Cajun festival with crawdads, Zydeco and blues music. This festival celebrates all things Louisiana- http://www.sandiegofestival.com/
Late August is the Best of San Diego party where the winners of the Best Of set out their wares for sampling. This event is a little dressy and fun, usually they have a DJ and dance floor- http://www.sandiegomagazine.com/San-Diego-Magazine/February-2014/Best-of-San-Diego-Party/
The largest beer festival on the West coast is the International Beer Festival held in June- http://sandiegobeerfestival.com/
Celebrate San Diego's cocktail scene at the Spirits Festival - http://www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com/about/
Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off celebrating Chili and also local artisans selling their crafts- https://oceanbeachsandiego.com/attractions/annual-events/ob-street-fair-chili-cook