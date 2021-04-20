Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Diego

San Diego, CA, USA
Summertime Food & Drink Festivals in San Diego San Diego California United States

Summertime Food & Drink Festivals in San Diego

Local San Diegans love their food and drink! And what better way to celebrate than at a food festival! Summertime is the prime season for outdoor festivals, and food is no exception. There are dozens of festivals going on during the summer months, but here are the ones you shouldn't miss:

The annual Gator by the Bay is a fun Cajun festival with crawdads, Zydeco and blues music. This festival celebrates all things Louisiana- http://www.sandiegofestival.com/

Late August is the Best of San Diego party where the winners of the Best Of set out their wares for sampling. This event is a little dressy and fun, usually they have a DJ and dance floor- http://www.sandiegomagazine.com/San-Diego-Magazine/February-2014/Best-of-San-Diego-Party/

The largest beer festival on the West coast is the International Beer Festival held in June- http://sandiegobeerfestival.com/

Celebrate San Diego's cocktail scene at the Spirits Festival - http://www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com/about/

Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off celebrating Chili and also local artisans selling their crafts- https://oceanbeachsandiego.com/attractions/annual-events/ob-street-fair-chili-cook


By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points