San Diego, CA, USA
Ahoy Matey! Come Aboard San Diego's Festival of SailThe long Labor Day weekend marks the summer's end in the states. If you're in San Diego during this weekend and love tall ships and/or are looking for something fun to do with the kids- don't miss out on the Festival of Sail, which is the largest tall ship festival on the West coast.
The festival kicks off with a majestic parade as the ships arrive in the San Diego harbor and drop sail at the Embarcadero. During the event there are also mock cannon battles and you can purchase tickets to ride in one of the ships as they "battle".
For $7 US you have access to the entire Maritime museum, the booths of the event, and access to all the tall ships. Each ship has a skeleton crew aboard who will answer any questions posed by curious onlookers, which makes for a great educational experience.
There's plenty more that makes this event entertaining for kids and adults - great food, kids crafts, face painting, a beer garden, photo ops with pirates, nautical themed items for sale, and even a mini petting zoo with rabbits, chicks, and a pig.
Forget about driving down here if you can avoid it. Either take the trolley or if you're staying in downtown, Little Italy, or East Village, you can just walk down.