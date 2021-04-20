San Diego
San Diego, CA, USA
Bacon & Barrels Springtime San Diego Foodie FestLate spring brings the Bacon & Barrels Festival in San Diego at the Embarcadero South park (behind the convention center). For $80 you can enjoy dozens of bacon inspired food samples. If you are going to be in San Diego near the end of May, definitely put this event on your to-do list. Keep in mind that this event sells out quickly, so I recommend buying the tickets in advance.
At the gate you are given a recyclable plate, bamboo fork, and a small cup that you reuse for each station. With the San Diego skyline set against gorgeous blue skies, a live band, and bacon themed t-shirts, this is truly an event for bacon foodies.
Enjoy creative,mouth watering samples of waffle sandwiches with bacon/chive butter, pork belly, and topped with smoked syrup. The large cream cheese stuffed jalapeno wrapped with bacon and deep fried. There were also bacon/shrimp spring rolls, bacon macaroni and cheese, candied bacon, and caramel bacon popcorn.
For the "Barrels" portion of the event, quality artisian craft beers, bourbons, tequilas, wines and mezcals were available. Vegetarians don't worry, there are vegetarian food trucks providing food so there is something for everyone.