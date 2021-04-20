Where are you going?
This stunningly beautiful yearly parade of lights occurs during the holiday month of December for two consecutive Sundays.

Hundreds of sailboats get decked out to participate in the Parade of Lights, hoping to win prizes. You can watch the parade from many vantage points along the bay- the best views being from Sea Port Village and the Embarcadero.

San Diego may not get winter weather, but we sure know how to display winter festivities at the boat parade!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

