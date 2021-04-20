Where are you going?
Street festivals!

San Diegans love their street festivals- at least once a month there is something going on.

Celebrate food and wine at the San Diego Bay Food & Wine festival - http://www.sandiegowineclassic.com/

The Artwalk in Little Italy is San Diego's largest urban festival celebrating the arts- https://www.artwalksandiego.org/

There are several music festivals- http://www.sandiegoindiefest.com/directions.html

http://www.gaslamp.org/gaslamp-musicart-festival

http://adamsaveonline.com/RootsFestival/

Festivals celebrating neighborhoods and culture- http://www.littleitalysd.com/events/little-italy-festa/

http://www.adamsaveonline.com/StreetFair/

http://www.sdpride.org/

That list just barely skims the top! When you come to San Diego, just check the listings to see what street festivals are going on while you're here.

By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

