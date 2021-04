Street festivals!

San Diegans love their street festivals- at least once a month there is something going on.Celebrate food and wine at the San Diego Bay Food & Wine festival - http://www.sandiegowineclassic.com/The Artwalk in Little Italy is San Diego's largest urban festival celebrating the arts- https://www.artwalksandiego.org/There are several music festivals- http://www.sandiegoindiefest.com/directions.htmlhttp://www.gaslamp.org/gaslamp-musicart-festivalhttp://adamsaveonline.com/RootsFestival/Festivals celebrating neighborhoods and culture- http://www.littleitalysd.com/events/little-italy-festa/http://www.adamsaveonline.com/StreetFair/http://www.sdpride.org/That list just barely skims the top! When you come to San Diego, just check the listings to see what street festivals are going on while you're here.