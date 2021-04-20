Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

San Diego

San Diego, CA, USA
Website
Let's fly a kite! San Diego California United States

Let's fly a kite!

One thing San Diegans love to do is fly kites! The steady ocean breeze and crisp blue sky make perfect kite flying weather. Just about every weekend in some park, or many parks, there are people flying kites. I was just walking around South Embarcadero park on my lunch break and found this guy (bottom left) sitting down and watching his kite fly.

There are several shops around town that sell all kinds of kites. In Sea Port Village, there's a shop called, Kite Flight- http://www.kiteflitesd.com/
Or, if you're closer to Point Loma and the airport, then check out Kite Country- http://www.kitecountry.com/

If you're here during the second Saturday of any month, you can join the San Diego kite club in Mission Bay Park from 11am to 2pm.



By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points