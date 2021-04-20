San Diego History Center
1649 El Prado
| +1 619-232-6203
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Learn about the history of San DiegoIf you're interested in the history of San Diego, this is a great place to stop when you're at Balboa Park. There are several galleries displaying regional art, the Kumeyaay culture (local Native people), history of the Spanish and the Japanese influence in San Diego.
At the time of this writing, there's an awesome exhibit about San Diego's local breweries and the history of craft beer in the county.
The extensive gift shop has a large selection of locally made jewelry, dozens of books about regional history, back issues of the Journal of San Diego History, toys, games and exhibition-related gifts.