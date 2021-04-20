Where are you going?
San Diego City Cruiser Tours

910 Broadway Cir, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-239-2200
Enjoy the Gaslamp with a Group Bike Experience San Diego California United States

What better way to tour the Gaslamp district of San Diego than with a group of friends or your family? These fun group bikes can be rented out for parties of up to 14 people. There are four non-pedaling seats, and 10 pedaling seats. As you pedal, the cart is steered by a tour guide who sits at the front.

San Diego City Cruiser Tours offers several different kinds of experiences: bachelor/ette parties, wine tours, pub crawls, birthday parties, etc. You can also bring your own food and music, as they have coolers on board and an iPod hookup.

This is a unique way to experience the Gaslamp while getting some great exercise and having fun!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

