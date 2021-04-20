San Diego Chinese Historical Museum
404 Third Avenue
| +1 619-338-9888
More info
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Tue - Sat 10:30am - 4pm
Learn about Chinese Influence in the Gaslamp, San DiegoMany visitors to San Diego may not be aware of the influence of Chinese immigrants. In the 1860s, Chinese people were settling by the San Diego bay, and having brought commercial fishing to these shores. And, a portion of the Stingaree district, which is now called the Gaslamp, was actually a Chinatown.
The main part of this museum is housed in the Chinese Mission that was built in 1927. Inside are Chinese artifacts found in the area, articles about the Chinese American community over the centuries in San Diego, and wonderfully made miniatures of Chinatown and some of the homes from that period in time. There are also some artifacts from China.
In the back of the Mission building is a beautiful little garden and huge koi pond. The other building, pictured here, has a statue of China's first emperor to greet you at the door. This building is across the street from the Mission. Here is where you will find contemporary Chinese American art, as well as a few more model homes.
The museum is inexpensive to visit and well worth the time to examine the artifacts and learn about the Chinese community in San Diego. Anyone who enjoys history should make a stop at this museum.