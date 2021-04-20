San Diego Botanic Garden
230 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
| +1 760-436-3036
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Beautiful botanical garden in EncinitasThe San Diego Botanical Garden contains 29 types of gardens. From New Zealand to South America to Africa, this huge botanical garden contains specimens from all over the world. There's even a native California plant section and also a gift shop.
What I really enjoy are the hidden benches found along the path among jungle palms, shady bamboo groves, and a large waterfall. Definitely plan to spend a good many hours exploring this amazing place.