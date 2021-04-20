Where are you going?
San Diego Botanic Garden

230 Quail Gardens Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
Website
| +1 760-436-3036
More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The San Diego Botanical Garden contains 29 types of gardens. From New Zealand to South America to Africa, this huge botanical garden contains specimens from all over the world. There's even a native California plant section and also a gift shop.

What I really enjoy are the hidden benches found along the path among jungle palms, shady bamboo groves, and a large waterfall. Definitely plan to spend a good many hours exploring this amazing place.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

