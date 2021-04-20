San Diego Art Walk
Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Springtime Art Festival in San DiegoIn the spring, San Diego locals look forward to the annual Mission Federal Art Walk. The event is huge and features hundreds of artists who bring their work to display and sell. Paintings, photographs, sculptures, hand crafted jewelry, mixed media, silkscreen, textiles, and woodworking represent some of the art you can find here.
Other activities occur on stages throughout the event featuring performers dancing, singing, and music. There are activities for the public, such as art classes in various mediums for all ages. Pictured above are the fun backdrops painted by local artists so you can take your picture with an interesting background.
Parking is impossible for this event and traffic around the perimeter gets really busy. I recommend taking the trolley, which has a stop right in Little Italy near the event. Plan to spend most of the day- this event is huge and there is a lot to see.
You will need sustenance if you plan on seeing everything and there's several great places to eat right there along the route. For food freshly prepared from a local, organic farm, stop by the Prepkitchen- http://www.prepkitchen.com/ For pizza lovers, fantastic organic pizza by the slice from Napizza, if there's room for desert share (or don't) a slice of nutella pizza, made from imported Italian nutella- http://www.na-pizza.com/ Or, if beer and sandwiches are your thing, Karl Strauss brewery- http://www.karlstrauss.com/