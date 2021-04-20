San Cristobal San Cristobal, Ecuador

Cruise the Galapagos Islands on a 20 passenger yacht The best way to see The Galapagos Islands is on a 7-day cruise that will take you around the islands. While larger cruise ships are more stable, a 20 passenger yacht (such as Ecoventura's 3 boats) offer more intimacy & a good naturalist/ traveler ratio (1:8). The cabins are small but you can enjoy more time off board since the day is packed with activities. Get it on your bucket list!