San Bartolomé San Bartolomé, Las Palmas, Spain

From Connecticut to Lanzarote I found this little typer in the museum in the village of San Bartolome on Lanzarote. Nice to come across an American classic - a Smith-Corona. The company started in 1886 but unfortunately, thanks to those dang word processors and then computers, went bust in 1995.



I recently found an old typer at a flea market and once I get it cleaned up and find a ribbon for it, I'm going "old school"!!