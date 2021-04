San Angelo

One of the best locations in the south of Italy , the Naples area to be more precise, is the island of Ischia.Most people don't visit Naples itself but stick around the area south such as Sorrento and the towns along the Amalfi Coast. If they do venture into Naples, then its usually to take a ferry to the island of Capri.Capri is worth a visit (but not in the summer months) but I much prefer Ischia, which is another island not very far away. Its bigger, more beautiful and you'll hear more Italian spoken here than English. The Germans have also discovered this island, as the Germans always do discover places that are known for their thermal baths.