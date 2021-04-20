San Angelo
80077 Ischia, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Tranquil IschiaFor a true, peaceful Italian get-away, head to Naples and take the ferry to Ischia to enjoy old style Italy. Go when the tourists have all gone home back to their real lives so that you can breath in the smells and enjoy the tranquility with the locals.
Don't forget to stop on the nearby, much smaller island of Procida too, which is mostly the home of fishermen.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Castle at San Angelo
The island of Ischia sits in close proximity to the Bay of Naples in the Tyrennian Sea and it is a relatively unknown piece of paradise. The Aragonese Castle has been there for almost as long as people have inhabited the island.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Better than Capri!
One of the best locations in the south of Italy, the Naples area to be more precise, is the island of Ischia.
Most people don't visit Naples itself but stick around the area south such as Sorrento and the towns along the Amalfi Coast. If they do venture into Naples, then its usually to take a ferry to the island of Capri.
Capri is worth a visit (but not in the summer months) but I much prefer Ischia, which is another island not very far away. Its bigger, more beautiful and you'll hear more Italian spoken here than English. The Germans have also discovered this island, as the Germans always do discover places that are known for their thermal baths.
