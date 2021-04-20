San Angelo 80077 Ischia, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Tranquil Ischia For a true, peaceful Italian get-away, head to Naples and take the ferry to Ischia to enjoy old style Italy. Go when the tourists have all gone home back to their real lives so that you can breath in the smells and enjoy the tranquility with the locals.



Don't forget to stop on the nearby, much smaller island of Procida too, which is mostly the home of fishermen.