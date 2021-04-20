Oodles of Noodles at Samurai Noodle

Samurai Noodle is a small noodle shop in the International District. There are eight tables arranged neatly like hex blocks in a sidewalk. The dark lacquered tables and red interior harken back to the noodle shops of Japan. The cooks prepare your meal in the just visible kitchen; the bustle of their preparation fills the concentrated space. Expectant diners wait outside the glass door, also like in Japan.



People come for the ramen. We had the traditional pork tonkatsu and the special tonkotsu with bacon. (I have come to learn that ordering the special, especially if the special has bacon usually yields favorable results.) The tonkotsu broth was creamy, the noodles firm and easily slurped, the pork and bacon tender and moist. You can save the broth and order more noodles for just $1.50 more - a very good thing to recycle in my opinion.



The only missing detail was the traditional welcome of “irrashaimase” when you entered. But with some of the best ramen I’ve had outside of Japan, I had no issue imagining that we were more than welcome in this very good, authentic ramen shop.