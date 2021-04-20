Samurai Noodle
606 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98138, USA
| +1 206-624-9321
Sun - Thur 10am - 8:15pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9:15pm
The Best Ramen in SeattleThe perfect way to spend a cold and rainy day in Seattle is drinking hot green tea and slurping up warm miso ramen at Samurai Noodle. Samurai has a great selection of ramen, but I highly recommend the miso ramen. Miso ramen is from Hokkaido, in Northern Japan, and generally consists of ramen noodles in a miso broth with corn, pork, green onions, bean sprouts, chili oil for a nice kick, and a pad of melting butter.
over 6 years ago
Oodles of Noodles at Samurai Noodle
Samurai Noodle is a small noodle shop in the International District. There are eight tables arranged neatly like hex blocks in a sidewalk. The dark lacquered tables and red interior harken back to the noodle shops of Japan. The cooks prepare your meal in the just visible kitchen; the bustle of their preparation fills the concentrated space. Expectant diners wait outside the glass door, also like in Japan.
People come for the ramen. We had the traditional pork tonkatsu and the special tonkotsu with bacon. (I have come to learn that ordering the special, especially if the special has bacon usually yields favorable results.) The tonkotsu broth was creamy, the noodles firm and easily slurped, the pork and bacon tender and moist. You can save the broth and order more noodles for just $1.50 more - a very good thing to recycle in my opinion.
The only missing detail was the traditional welcome of “irrashaimase” when you entered. But with some of the best ramen I’ve had outside of Japan, I had no issue imagining that we were more than welcome in this very good, authentic ramen shop.
