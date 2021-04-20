Samuel Lewis Ave Av Samuel Lewis, Panamá, Panama

Shop for Fine Jewelry at Reprosa For nearly 40 years, the family behind the jewelry store Reprosa has been making and selling reproductions of fine pre-Columbian jewelry and other historically and culturally significant pieces. Founder Frank Santomenno wandered into the business accidentally; during a dinner party, while discussing a theft from the National Museum of Anthropology, Santomenno said it was a shame that no one was creating reproductions of key pieces to ensure that they could be enjoyed in perpetuity. Friends encouraged him to take up the task himself, and he did.



Visitors now head to Reprosa for rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and other showpiece jewelry that embodies some aspect of Panama's and the region's past. Guests who aren't in the market to buy can register online for a factory tour.



