Sam’s Tailor, Hong Kong

Since 1957, Sam’s Tailor has been a favorite stop for visiting royalty, prime ministers, and rock stars. The largest order ever received? Ten jackets, 48 suits, and 168 shirts. The flashiest? Coats with national flag–inspired silk linings. Burlington Arcade, 90-94 Nathan Rd., Kowloon, 852/2367-9423