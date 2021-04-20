Sampi Nature Camp
Fjällnäsgränd 15C, 982 39 Gällivare, Sweden
| +46 70 688 15 77
Sapmi Nature CampWhy we love it: A sustainable stay that helps guests connect with nature and Sami culture
The Highlights:
- A spectacular setting that offers access to reindeer and the Northern Lights
- Sustainable practices like solar power, battery lamps, and candles
- Tents with wood-burning stoves to keep you cozy all night
The Review:
In Sweden’s Arctic Laponia World Heritage district, Lennart Pittja grew up in a reindeer herding family, working on grazing land that has been used by the Unna Tjerusj Sami community for thousands of years. It’s near that same land that Pittja created this sustainable, small-scale tented camp with the goal of connecting guests to both the spectacular natural beauty of the area and the rich Sami culture. Open year-round for a minimum of two and a maximum of 10 guests at a time, the camp is made up of just five teepee-shaped tents, each fitted with a double or two single beds, simple wicker furnishings, and a central stove that burns bright with birch wood to keep you (relatively) warm. Note that bathrooms are in a separate building.
A small log cabin—home to the Sami host—serves as a main hub for meals, relaxation, and refilling your water bottle with H20 sourced fresh from the river. Sustainability is key here, of course: the place runs on solar power, battery lamps, and candles, and each guest gets a headlamp as well as a cup with a number on it to use throughout their stay. Depending on the time of year, activities range from hiking, fishing, and reindeer herding to wildlife-spotting and soaking up the magic of the Northern Lights. After a day of adventure, book the camp’s traditional sauna hut for a relaxing experience that’s also rooted in ancient Arctic culture.