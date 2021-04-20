Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Samovar Tea Lounge, Castro

498 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
Website
| +1 415-626-4700
A Unique Take on Tea at Samovar San Francisco California United States
Relax Over a Cup of Tea at Samovar San Francisco California United States
Where East meets... East San Francisco California United States
A Unique Take on Tea at Samovar San Francisco California United States
Relax Over a Cup of Tea at Samovar San Francisco California United States
Where East meets... East San Francisco California United States

A Unique Take on Tea at Samovar

No varietal excites obsessives more than pu-erh. The yunnan province tea is oddly complex, especially when prepared in shou form: leaves are fermented and aged for up to 50 years. Try it at the new Samovar tea bar in San Francisco’s Mission District.
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago

Relax Over a Cup of Tea at Samovar

Growing up in a household filled with healthy food, Samovar Tea Lounge founder Jesse Jacobs was “that kid who brought tofu sandwiches and seaweed wraps to school lunch,” and was introduced early on to different cultures and the diverse varieties of teas that came with them. Years later, Jacobs left his unsatisfying job in the corporate world to open Samovar Tea Lounge. With four locations in San Francisco—in the Mission, Yerba Buena, the Castro, and Hayes Valley—Samovar is a place to relax, unplug from the constant stream of technology, and take in the moment with a cup of tea. Reserve a table online at the Castro location and spend an evening with friends (and not staring at your smartphone) sipping tea sourced from China to Hawaii. The Castro Samovar is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.
Adrian Stoian
almost 7 years ago

Where East meets... East

A Samovar by an Asian statue? A large assortment of great teas you can enjoy at Samovar Tea lounge. They have several locations in San Francisco.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points