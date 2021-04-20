Samosir Island Samosir Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Eastern Hills, Samosir Island, Lake Toba, Sumatra, Indonesia. An epic vantage for an epic destination. Lake Toba is a ridiculously stunning landscape of rolling hills, distant volcanoes, cobalt water, endless clouds and cerulean blue skies. It is the largest crater lake in the world, and may have been responsible for the destruction of the dinosaurs, and the last ice age. Whoa.



Lake Toba is also an ancient supervolcano and contains the largest island-within-a-lake on the planet, Samosir Island. That's a whole lot of superlatives for one place.



The next time you're planning a trip to Thailand or the Bahamas or some other tame playground, do yourself a favour and book a ticket for Sumatra. You'll be glad you did.