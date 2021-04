Samariá Gorge, Sfakia 73011 Samaria village 730 11, Greece

Lakki Village We took a morning road trip south to visit Crete's popular Samaria Gorge. As we left the city of Chania, we were greeted by citrus orchards and olive fields that soon lead to steep and twisty mountain roads littered with goats. The charming village of Lakki greeted us as we came around one particularly twisty bend, reminding us to stop and savor the journey on the way to our destination.