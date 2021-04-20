Samadhi Tea House [CLOSED]
160 Baldwin St #8, Toronto, ON M5T 3K7, Canada
| +1 647-725-3636
Food Art at Toronto's Samadhi Tea HouseIn the heart of Kensington Market on Baldwin Street, Samadhi Tea House is a sanctuary of peace and wellness. The store owner is a young woman named Paula, who makes all of the vegan food from scratch and has extensive knowledge about health; her tea elixirs and quality products, like spirulina and reishi mushroom tea, bring wellness to the body.
A Toronto local, Paula used to come shopping in the Kensington Markets with her father when she was a child- perhaps what stirred her to open her own business in this beloved area of town.
I had a date and mango veggie patty with homemade beet and garlic hummus, fresh avocado, sprouts and red peppers wrapped in a big green leaf, along with a homemade chocolate, lemon and acai truffle for dessert. If wasn’t just lunch- it was art. I watched as she made it by hand, and I appreciated that it wasn’t only healthy, but also made with a lot of love.