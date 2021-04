Food Art at Toronto's Samadhi Tea House

In the heart of Kensington Market on Baldwin Street, Samadhi Tea House is a sanctuary of peace and wellness. The store owner is a young woman named Paula, who makes all of the vegan food from scratch and has extensive knowledge about health; her tea elixirs and quality products, like spirulina and reishi mushroom tea, bring wellness to the body. Toronto local, Paula used to come shopping in the Kensington Markets with her father when she was a child- perhaps what stirred her to open her own business in this beloved area of town.I had a date and mango veggie patty with homemade beet and garlic hummus, fresh avocado, sprouts and red peppers wrapped in a big green leaf, along with a homemade chocolate, lemon and acai truffle for dessert. If wasn’t just lunch- it was art. I watched as she made it by hand, and I appreciated that it wasn’t only healthy, but also made with a lot of love.