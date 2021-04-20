SAM Museum Shop

Shop the Museum
When the snowglobes and novelty-shaped pasta souvenirs just won’t cut it, a quick trip to the SAM Shop (located at the Seattle
Art Museum downtown) should take care of your gift-giving needs. In addition to catalogs and trinkets inspired by the museum’s current temporary exhibitions (most recently, Japanese haute couture), you’ll find a wide variety of art books, postcards and notecards, writing and drawing supplies, jewelry by independent designers, hand-crafted items from around the world, ingenious kids’ toys and games, and colorful glassware and ceramics. (I like the brightly colored Pantone swatch mugs, perfect for artists and designers.) The store has a separate street entrance, so you don’t have to have a museum ticket to shop… but after seeing what’s for sale, you might want to.