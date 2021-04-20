Where are you going?
SAM Museum Shop

1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Website
| +1 206-654-3120
Shop the Museum Seattle Washington United States

Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 9pm

When the snowglobes and novelty-shaped pasta souvenirs just won’t cut it, a quick trip to the SAM Shop (located at the Seattle Art Museum downtown) should take care of your gift-giving needs. In addition to catalogs and trinkets inspired by the museum’s current temporary exhibitions (most recently, Japanese haute couture), you’ll find a wide variety of art books, postcards and notecards, writing and drawing supplies, jewelry by independent designers, hand-crafted items from around the world, ingenious kids’ toys and games, and colorful glassware and ceramics. (I like the brightly colored Pantone swatch mugs, perfect for artists and designers.) The store has a separate street entrance, so you don’t have to have a museum ticket to shop… but after seeing what’s for sale, you might want to.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

