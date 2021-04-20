Where are you going?
Sam Lord's Castle

Sam Lord's Castle, Belair, Barbados
Sadly, the infamous castle by the island's famous buccaneer caught fire in 2010. I never seemed to find time in previous visits to see it in its splendor which makes me appreciate historical sites more. You never know when a fire or disaster will strike.
By christina p

christina p
almost 7 years ago

Sam Lord's Castle

Pity the grounds are overrun with grass and foliage. You can almost envision what was once a beautiful castle. A quick google and you can see its former self though I still find this to be pretty despite its demise.

