Salumeria Rosi Parmacotto
283 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023, USA
| +1 212-877-4800
Sat, Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri 12pm - 11pm
Wine by the Glass and All that Goes With ItAt Salumeria Rosi, the seating is cramped and the conversations from people around you can spill into your own whether you will then to or not.
It matters little because the wine list is exceptional, the servers are all knowledgeable even if you aren't and almost anything that you could really desire to go with your glass of wine -- is available.
This is a full service wine bar, and market, as well as restaurant with small plates. Yet it's the experience of drinking wine amongst others with the same rather singularly focused goal that's makes it a treasure.
Sit outside in the warm months, even though it's a little close to the street, that experience of drinking wine outdoors really cannot be replicated inside. And don't miss the cured meats, their selection is superb, from Italy or Spain you will not be disappointed.