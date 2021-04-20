Saltbox 1047 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Handcrafted, Local Flavor: Farm to Table at Saltbox Saltbox is a restaurant and bar located in the heart of the Gaslamp in San Diego. The upstairs restaurant is very warm—the walls are elegantly designed with various types and shapes of stones. The tables are sleek, and the dining area has a very hip vibe.



All the food created here comes from local farmers, and the fish is from sustainable harvests. The food is served in perfect portions, not too much or too little. Pictured here is a filo dough-wrapped brie cheese, with a chipotle raspberry sauce (a small gift from the chef while we waited for our order). I love eating here knowing that all the food was grown nearby, and that they are supporting our local, organic farmers.



A side note is that the bathroom is incredible. Even if you're not hungry, you have to stop in just to check it out—the unisex bathroom consists of a long room. In the center is a trough made from white stones set in a clear resin—this is where you wash your hands. The doors to the stalls are almost perfectly camouflaged as part of the walls, which are also small white stones set in a clear resin. You push the five-inch thick door open to access a stall. Seriously, if you are into architecture or building as I am, you have to check this out. What's even more fun is watching the expressions of the fellow diners as they return to their tables in astonishment from the bathroom—very cool!



Tip: You can reserve your table online from their website—highly recommended on a weekend.