Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke opened in 2014, but don’t let its relative newness put you off—this place serves some seriously solid barbecue. The restaurant now features three insanely popular locations in Delmar Loop, Hampton, and St. Charles, with a fourth on the way in Central West End, all focused on barbecue, bourbon, and beer. Locals come in droves for the brisket made from prime beef and smoked for more than 16 hours, the St. Louis–style ribs, and the fried-jalapeno-and-cheddar bologna sandwich. Pair any of those with the white-cheddar-cracker mac and cheese and a bartender’s-choice flight of whiskeys and you’ll become a regular here yourself.