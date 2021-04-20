Salt Lake City Marathon Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Events for the Adventurous SLC’s calendar is marked by events tailored for those with a thirst for adventure. The Salt Lake City Marathon, Half-Marathon and Bike Tour arrives on April 19th, and sets runners on a city course surrounded by snow-kissed peaks that begins at the Olympic Legacy Bridge and stretches into the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Finish early and you’ll be rewarded with a great seat for the wrap party and concert. The Tour of Utah, held every August, is a major multi-stage pro cycling event that features some of the world’s finest athletes vying for the biggest post-Tour de France title available. If you can’t qualify for the race, you can join the spectator crowds and immerse yourself in the Tour’s accompanying events and activities.