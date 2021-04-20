Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Salt Lake City Marathon

Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Website
Events for the Adventurous Salt Lake City Utah United States

Events for the Adventurous

SLC’s calendar is marked by events tailored for those with a thirst for adventure. The Salt Lake City Marathon, Half-Marathon and Bike Tour arrives on April 19th, and sets runners on a city course surrounded by snow-kissed peaks that begins at the Olympic Legacy Bridge and stretches into the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Finish early and you’ll be rewarded with a great seat for the wrap party and concert. The Tour of Utah, held every August, is a major multi-stage pro cycling event that features some of the world’s finest athletes vying for the biggest post-Tour de France title available. If you can’t qualify for the race, you can join the spectator crowds and immerse yourself in the Tour’s accompanying events and activities.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points