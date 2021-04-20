Salt Lake City Film Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Lights, Camera, Action There’s only one event that commands more attention than a good dump of powder, and that’s Robert Redford’s annual Sundance Film Festival. Sundance attracts nearly 50,000 attendees each year, and premieres feature, documentary, and independent films from Hollywood legends and indie darlings, and includes categories dedicated to family films. The popularity of Sundance has created a boom in the Park City/Salt Lake film scene, with indie festivals like Slumdance, Slamdace, and NEXT gaining significant popularity. The Salt Lake City Film Festival kicked off in 2009 as a showcase for true indie film (and a commentary on corporate influence at Sundance), and has become a late-September institution on the SLC calendar.



