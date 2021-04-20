Salt Lake City Basketball Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Revel in the Sporting Life SLC’s sports landscape is one of the best in the West. Utah Jazz basketball and Real Salt Lake MLS soccer dominate professional headlines and boast rabid fan bases, while the Salt Lake Bees Triple A baseball club plays home games at the beautiful Spring Mobile Ballpark from April to October, the perfect place to spend a balmy summer afternoon with the kids. From October through April the Utah Grizzlies Hockey Club takes to the ice, with ticket packages tailored to an affordable (albeit chilly) family night out. The pride of the state, University of Utah Utes clubs compete in 17 varsity sports; the men’s football program receives significant national attention, and their Rice-Eccles Stadium is a thrilling home venue.



