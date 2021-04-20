Where are you going?
Salt & Time

1912 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
| +1 512-524-1383
Please Pass the Pork Austin Texas United States

Tue - Sun 10am - 10pm

Please Pass the Pork

Salt & Time in Austin offers a variety of beautifully presented meats from Texas ranches, as well as fabulous baguettes. I was impressed with their proper Italian labeling of all the different parts of the pork, many of which aren't well known here.

My boyfriend and I opted for some lardo (yes, lard--a richer, creamier version of the divinity often known as bacon), spalla (shoulder), and guanciale (cheek) to eat on one of their baguettes as we drove three hours to Fort Worth that night.

Bonus, for those of you not too queasy to handle blood and bone messes: they offer classes in how to butcher several whole animals.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

