Float and Sleep in Sweden

Much of Sweden’s national consciousness is tied to the sea, as well it should be. As a country that counts Vikings, fishermen and sailors in its family trees, the sea and its bounty is a constant companion no matter where you travel throughout the nation. That’s why I was surprised when I checked into the Salt & Sill hotel; not that it was a floating hotel, but that it was the first in Sweden.



Located on the quiet island known as Herring Island, the Salt & Sill isn’t a boat, but truly a floating hotel. Built in 2008, the hotel features a few dozen rooms on giant floating platforms, permanently moored to the dock. Walking into the rooms though, the hotel feels more like a ship. The rooms are comfortable but about the size of a cruise ship berth and the fact that everything is nailed down completes that perception.

