Many Types of HerringPickled herring is a Swedish speciality, and the best comes from Klädesholmen, where Salt & Sill follows up on the tradition by serving pickled herring in all kinds of ways. Don’t miss their classic six servings of pickled herring on a plank, served in the traditional style with fresh potatoes and sour cream. Another best bet is the catch of the day. The restaurant has a lovely setting by the sea and an outdoor deck, and if you really want to enjoy the scenery you can check into the "boatel" hotel next door, complete with a floating sauna.
Much of Sweden’s national consciousness is tied to the sea, as well it should be. As a country that counts Vikings, fishermen and sailors in its family trees, the sea and its bounty is a constant companion no matter where you travel throughout the nation. That’s why I was surprised when I checked into the Salt & Sill hotel; not that it was a floating hotel, but that it was the first in Sweden.
Located on the quiet island known as Herring Island, the Salt & Sill isn’t a boat, but truly a floating hotel. Built in 2008, the hotel features a few dozen rooms on giant floating platforms, permanently moored to the dock. Walking into the rooms though, the hotel feels more like a ship. The rooms are comfortable but about the size of a cruise ship berth and the fact that everything is nailed down completes that perception.
