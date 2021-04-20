Where are you going?
Serious foodies will be enthralled by the vast selection of cookbooks and kitchen gifts at Salt & Pepper Books. The owner opened the original store in 2007 in Occoquan, VA after discovering that others shared the same passion for culinary books as she did. Since then, Salt & Pepper has relocated to a spacious and inviting storefront at National Harbor.

Fresh potted herbs and small cafe tables for reading greet you at the entrance. The interior is decorated with colorful gifts and chalkboards handwritten with seasonal recipes. There's even a designated space for demos, books signings and reading clubs. Eventually, the store plans to build a full kitchen for cooking classes classes.

The store's motto is "a book for every cook!" and that's no exaggeration. Salt & Pepper's culinary book collection covers food history, philosophy, mysteries, memoirs and recipes for every dietary need and experience level. It is a gourmand's paradise!
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

