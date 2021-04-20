Salsa Bar & Grill 26 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia

Salsa Bar & Grill, Port Douglas Salsa Bar & Grill is casual elegance at its finest (as much of a paradox as that is). With a gilded waterfall on the wall and patrons in sun dresses and jeans, anything goes here. The cocktails are stiff and the food is top-notch Mod-Oz cuisine. There's a lot to choose from on the menu for a memorable meal: local prawns, spatchcock, kangaroo, barramundi. The local specials are equally delicious—dishes infused with foreign flavours from Asia, for example. Don't forget the indulgent chocolate souffle. Far from being the dessert trend of the 80s, this is the ideal way to end your meal.