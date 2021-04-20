Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Salsa Bar & Grill

26 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
+61 7 4099 4922
Salsa Bar & Grill, Port Douglas Port Douglas Australia
Salsa Bar & Grill, Port Douglas Port Douglas Australia
Fun Restaurant In Port Douglass Port Douglas Australia
Salsa Bar & Grill, Port Douglas Port Douglas Australia
Salsa Bar & Grill, Port Douglas Port Douglas Australia
Fun Restaurant In Port Douglass Port Douglas Australia

More info

Fri - Sun 12pm - 10pm

Salsa Bar & Grill, Port Douglas

Salsa Bar & Grill is casual elegance at its finest (as much of a paradox as that is). With a gilded waterfall on the wall and patrons in sun dresses and jeans, anything goes here. The cocktails are stiff and the food is top-notch Mod-Oz cuisine. There's a lot to choose from on the menu for a memorable meal: local prawns, spatchcock, kangaroo, barramundi. The local specials are equally delicious—dishes infused with foreign flavours from Asia, for example. Don't forget the indulgent chocolate souffle. Far from being the dessert trend of the 80s, this is the ideal way to end your meal.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Greg Sullivan
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago

Fun Restaurant In Port Douglass

This seems to be the local's favorite. It is the only place I tried, but who am I to argue with the locals? The place is quite busy (get a reservation in advance if possible), and has a fun vibe. The staff is pleasant, the atmosphere is casual and chef Goran Zonai's food is wonderful.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points