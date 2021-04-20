Salsa Bar & Grill
26 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
+61 7 4099 4922
Fri - Sun 12pm - 10pm
Salsa Bar & Grill, Port DouglasSalsa Bar & Grill is casual elegance at its finest (as much of a paradox as that is). With a gilded waterfall on the wall and patrons in sun dresses and jeans, anything goes here. The cocktails are stiff and the food is top-notch Mod-Oz cuisine. There's a lot to choose from on the menu for a memorable meal: local prawns, spatchcock, kangaroo, barramundi. The local specials are equally delicious—dishes infused with foreign flavours from Asia, for example. Don't forget the indulgent chocolate souffle. Far from being the dessert trend of the 80s, this is the ideal way to end your meal.
More Recommendations
AFAR Founder
almost 7 years ago
Fun Restaurant In Port Douglass
This seems to be the local's favorite. It is the only place I tried, but who am I to argue with the locals? The place is quite busy (get a reservation in advance if possible), and has a fun vibe. The staff is pleasant, the atmosphere is casual and chef Goran Zonai's food is wonderful.