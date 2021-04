Salon de Awamori 2 Chome-4-35 Mekaru, Naha-shi, Okinawa-ken 900-0004, Japan

Okinawa's Firewater Awamori—liquor fermented from long-grain Thai rice rather than the short-grain rice used in Japanese shochu—is the firewater of Okinawa. Salon de Awamori, a bar perched on a sleek wooden rooftop, features hundreds of bottles, including Sennen no Hibiki, a fine kusu (aged) awamori that goes down more smoothly than most.