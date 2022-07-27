Salon 39
When a martini comes with both an olive and a twist on the side so you can choose which one to drop into your drink, and the bathroom is wallpapered with pages torn from The Savoy Cocktail Book
, you know they take their drinks seriously. But Salon 39 also offers excellent food (the menu changes monthly; order the almond and ham risotto if available). The bar is outside the city center and so attracts more locals than visitors. For couples, the coziest place to sit is the enclosed two-seat space tucked away at the end of the bar.