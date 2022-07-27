Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Salon 39

Vodroffsvej 39, 1900 Frederiksberg, Denmark
Website
Salon 39 Frederiksberg Denmark

More info

Fri - Sun 4pm - 2am
Wed, Thur 4pm - 12am

Salon 39

When a martini comes with both an olive and a twist on the side so you can choose which one to drop into your drink, and the bathroom is wallpapered with pages torn from The Savoy Cocktail Book, you know they take their drinks seriously. But Salon 39 also offers excellent food (the menu changes monthly; order the almond and ham risotto if available). The bar is outside the city center and so attracts more locals than visitors. For couples, the coziest place to sit is the enclosed two-seat space tucked away at the end of the bar.
By Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Travel Greener on an EV Road Trip in Colorado
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Spain Will Make (Some) Train Travel Free This Fall
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Get $800 in Gift Cards or 80,000 Airline Miles With Citi Premier’s Best-Ever Introductory Offer
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende
Spend a Perfect Weekend in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende