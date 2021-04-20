Salmon n’ Bannock 1128 W Broadway #7, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G5, Canada

Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm

Salmon n’ Bannock A small, welcoming bistro, Salmon n’ Bannock is Vancouver’s only First Nations restaurant. The special here is the bannock, a quick, round flatbread that serves as a vehicle for anything from cedar jam to pudding, elk salami, and candied salmon. Also worth noting are the game meats and sustainable, Ocean Wise–approved seafood dishes. If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, try the Medicine Wheel Bannock Flatbread, which comes topped with roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spaghetti squash, parsnips, and fresh herb pesto. Omnivores can add boar bacon for extra protein, but instead you should just go right for the braised bison back ribs, served with house-made barbecue sauce.