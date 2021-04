Salmon n’ Bannock

One of the city’s most popular restaurants that’s won acclaim in the UK’s Guardian and the New York Times, Salmon & Bannock serves up a genuine warm welcome and a modern West Coast approach to First Nations-inspired food. The cosy dining area shines with Indigenous art, on the menu you’ll find traditional dishes such as wild salmon, elk, bison, and –of course – their delicious baked bannock. A must-have is the wild salmon soup which has a fantastic peppery depth of flavour and doesn’t stint on the chunks of fish. After snacking on Bella Bella sea kelp chips (a crunchier kind of toasted nori), I dived into the free range braised back bison ribs, sticky with a tangy barbecue sauce which paired perfectly with Nk’mip’s Talon blend red. Open for lunch and dinner, try something special with a pre-booked ‘Feast’ menu for the whole family.