Salmon n’ Bannock
1128 W Broadway #7, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G5, Canada
| +1 604-568-8971
Photo by Kaas Cross
More info
Mon - Sat 5pm - 10pm
Salmon n’ BannockA small, welcoming bistro, Salmon n’ Bannock is Vancouver’s only First Nations restaurant. The special here is the bannock, a quick, round flatbread that serves as a vehicle for anything from cedar jam to pudding, elk salami, and candied salmon. Also worth noting are the game meats and sustainable, Ocean Wise–approved seafood dishes. If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free, try the Medicine Wheel Bannock Flatbread, which comes topped with roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms, spaghetti squash, parsnips, and fresh herb pesto. Omnivores can add boar bacon for extra protein, but instead you should just go right for the braised bison back ribs, served with house-made barbecue sauce.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Wild West Coast Cuisine
One of the city’s most popular restaurants that’s won acclaim in the UK’s Guardian and the New York Times, Salmon & Bannock serves up a genuine warm welcome and a modern West Coast approach to First Nations-inspired food. The cosy dining area shines with Indigenous art, on the menu you’ll find traditional dishes such as wild salmon, elk, bison, and –of course – their delicious baked bannock. A must-have is the wild salmon soup which has a fantastic peppery depth of flavour and doesn’t stint on the chunks of fish. After snacking on Bella Bella sea kelp chips (a crunchier kind of toasted nori), I dived into the free range braised back bison ribs, sticky with a tangy barbecue sauce which paired perfectly with Nk’mip’s Talon blend red. Open for lunch and dinner, try something special with a pre-booked ‘Feast’ menu for the whole family.