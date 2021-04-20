Luxury and seclusion

Capofaro Malvasia and Resort is a vineyard and boutique hotel located on the island of Salina in Sicily.



It is truly one of the most beautiful places I have stayed. With only a few rooms which have been built in keeping with the local architecture and a few minutes scooter ride down to the marina, this place is special. Known for its production of dessert wines, you will eat, drink and sleep well here.



Who would have thought that on a small island in Sicily you could have a car waiting for you at the marina, a golf buggy to take you to your room and a beautiful reading room with elegant decor should you want to put your feet up in between a swim in the salt water pool, and sipping Campari at the bar before dinner.



There is the nearby town of Malfa to explore as well as being just a ferry ride away from the other Aeolian Islands.



Unspoilt and still undiscovered. True bliss!