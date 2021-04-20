Salina
Salina, 98050 Province of Messina, Italy
Gobbling granite on SalinaThere is one place known for the best Granite on the island of Salina and it is called Da Alfredo. We took a scooter ride down to this hole in the wall cafe (scooter hire was AUD$30 for three days!) on the waterfront esplanade and did not regret it.
If you are hungry I challenge you to eat one of the Pane Cunzato on your own - impossible! Red ripe tomatoes and juicy buffalo mozzarella which would cost a fortune back home are piled high on your plate for under AUD$10.
Unassuming, friendly service and great food without attitude, what more could you ask for?
almost 7 years ago
Luxury and seclusion
Capofaro Malvasia and Resort is a vineyard and boutique hotel located on the island of Salina in Sicily.
It is truly one of the most beautiful places I have stayed. With only a few rooms which have been built in keeping with the local architecture and a few minutes scooter ride down to the marina, this place is special. Known for its production of dessert wines, you will eat, drink and sleep well here.
Who would have thought that on a small island in Sicily you could have a car waiting for you at the marina, a golf buggy to take you to your room and a beautiful reading room with elegant decor should you want to put your feet up in between a swim in the salt water pool, and sipping Campari at the bar before dinner.
There is the nearby town of Malfa to explore as well as being just a ferry ride away from the other Aeolian Islands.
Unspoilt and still undiscovered. True bliss!
almost 7 years ago
Sicilian sunsets in the Aeolian Islands
From our hotel terrace we watched the waters calm, the sun set and billows of smoke escape the volcano of Stromboli. Each of the seven volcanic Eolian islands have their own charm, but the sunsets on each are all just as beautiful to watch. On Stromboli you can take a ride out to sea at night to see the intermittent lava spew from the top of the volcano or you can watch it by land by hiking up to the top, but only when the volcano is less at risk of an eruption. The Aeolian Islands are magical and hands down one of the best places to visit in all of Italy.
almost 7 years ago
Aperitivo at Capo Faro in the Aeolian Islands
Before you head to dinner stop at Capofaro Resort for an aperitivo. Enjoy one of the best views on Salina and the glass of local Malvasia wine that is worth a taste.